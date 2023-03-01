Video
Livestock Exhibition – 2023

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The two day Livestock Exhibition- 2023 ended in capital�s Agargaon Trade Fair Ground in a festive mood recently.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) have jointly organized the exhibition to mark this year�s livestock service week from February 25 to March 1.

However, the fair has been organised as a part of government�s far reaching plan to expand and diversify the country�s livestock industry.  

The exhibition was alive with various types of domestic animals including cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, Dumbas, horses, pigeons, rabbits, dogs and cats brought and exhibited from different parts of the country.

A healthy and sturdy livestock is no doubt the mainstay of an agrarian country like ours. On top of that nature has blessed us with all elements for nurturing and developing a better livestock system. Still, local livestock industry falls markedly short from meeting full dietary needs of the people. Consequently, every year a huge amount of money is spent from government coffers to import foreign livestock.

Following growing demand for animal protein, milk, meat and eggs in the country the government needs to invest and expand the local livestock industry. Unquestionably, uninterrupted supply of healthy and healthy animals can ensure such food security.

Animals and birds play an important role in national economy. Animal fairs everywhere provide an important platform to the farmers and traders for transaction of different livestock species. They also reflect the socio-cultural characteristics of a particular country�s rural infrastructure while attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

We believe, organising such exhibitions more regularly will help create more new entrepreneurs only to economically benefit the country and promote local culture. And more the youths are engaged in this regard, more will be the benefit. Hence, modernizing the country�s livestock sector by introducing modern technology and technical know-how along with long-term incentives for the youths is important.

Challenges that stand in the way of sustainable growth of the livestock industry need to be dealt with hourly planning and initiatives. Issues like lack of capital, lesser availability of inputs, inadequate institutional credit, guaranteed and profitable markets for output, quality control and certification of livestock product, value addition in different stages of marketing of livestock products, disease control need to be appropriately addressed.

Although the private sector is playing a vital role in the production and marketing of livestock products, interaction between public and private sector is sadly missing. Government should encourage more private investment in the livestock sector. In addition, good quality drugs, vaccines, feeds, breeding materials through a legal and regulatory framework is necessary for sustainable development of the sector.


