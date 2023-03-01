

Rohingyas threatening our security



In the first place, Bangladesh wittingly or unwittingly did not prevent the tide of Rohingya refugees from entering into the country particularly during the mass exodus in 2017 when over 8 lac displaced Rohingya trespassed on Bangladesh territory that added to earlier arrival of more than 4 lac Rohingya.



Initially our government might have thought that the Rohingya problem will be ameliorated sooner or later and provided shelters to them on humanitarian grounds that earned Dhaka some international gongs and kudos with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina dubbed the 'Mother of Humanity' for her compassion and motherly attitude toward Rohingya refugees. That approach has raised the question whether Bangladesh already burdened with a population of more than 170 million had bitten off more than it could chew.

Bangladesh has started feeling the heat from Rohingya crisis. According to the latest estimates, in all 12 lac Rohingyas residing in 33 refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf have been posing a serious threat to our country�s security and stability. To add to woes, a significant number of Rohingyas have been engaged in drug trading generating extra headache for our security forces.



Evidently, in a last week�s report prepared by the Defense Ministry, at least 10 terrorist and miscreant groups have been identified operating in the Rohingya camps including Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army (ARSA), Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), Master Munna and Islami Mahaj groups. In addition, there are several dacoit groups like Jabu, Chakma, Nabi Hussain, Salman Shah and Khaleq gangs.



In-fighting among these terrorist and dacoit groups mainly between Nabi Hussain gang and ARSA for their dominance is fairly common every now and then. Activities of ARSA formerly known as Harakatul Yakeen that first came into view in 2016 after killing nine Myanmar border security guards are to blame largely for Myanmar forces� atrocities on Rohingya people prominently in its Rakhain state.



Violent clashes at the Rohingya camps left at least 132 dead since 2017 including 22 in 2021 and 32 last year. There were around 75 theft and robbery incidents, 18 shootings, 86 kidnappings and 553 other criminal offences that took place during the preceding year. What�s more, Rohingyas are increasingly vulnerable to different kinds of serious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, diphtheria, etc. Over 612 HIV-positive Rohingyas have been detected with at least 61 confirmed deaths owing to the fact that an estimated 5,000 Rohingya women are engaged in prostitution in various hotels of Cox's Bazar.



Easy availability of various types of drugs in Bangladesh is said to have originated from Myanmar mainly through Naf River with the connivance of a section of Rohingya refugees and local under world drug traders. Cox�s Bazar and Chattogram city have been haven of drug trade that has already prompted the government to consider these two districts �drug prone� areas of the country.



Seizure of drugs is every day�s news across the country. As per statistics, law enforcing agencies in 2022 seized 4.6 crore pieces of Yaba tablets, heroin 338.3 kg, coaine 4.6kg, opium 86.8kg, ganza nearly 3 tons and rounded up more than 1,24,775 people in 1,00,321 cases filed so far.



Another most worrying thing is a relatively new drug, Crystal meth, that started pouring into the country from Myanmar in early 2018. Initially, our law enforcers and Department of Narcotics Control were quite unaware of this drug until it became popular among addicts. Crystal meth is a high priced drug and a kg of this kind of drug is now sold at over Tk.60 lac. Last year, around 113.3kg of Crystal meth recovered from different places.



Drugs and Rohingyas are now spread across the country with several thousand refugees finding abode at Bhasan Char, a tiny island in the Bay of Bengal in the Bangladesh's southern district of Noakhali. Bhasan Char is a better place to live in for Rohingyas than they are now in the ramshackle refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. Would such relocation make them feel to live here perpetually?



Time has come for Bangladesh to rethink Rohingya crisis the other way, maybe bilaterally, when global community has been only paying lip service to mount pressure on the Myanmar military government that until today has not shown an iota of interest in taking back Rohingya people as its citizens.



- The writer is a senior journalist

