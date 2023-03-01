

Now they spread falsehood against mega projects



The opponents backed by anti-government and partisan experts, intellectuals and rivals of the ruling party are relentlessly spreading their point of view that the projects like Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli tunnel and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will not give any economic benefit, but instead will create burden of foreign loans on the country and the general people.



Though these issues are now openly discussed among a larger section of the people including workers, employers, students and businesspersons, the government minister, officials, ruling party activists and leaders are playing no role to defuse these rumours or tackle the propagandas against the projects some of which have already been opened and the people are being getting benefits from those.



As the rumours and falsehood are not being opposed and the objectives and the economic returns of the mega projects are being explained by the relevant government experts and officials, the people are being convinced that the projects will turn to be white elephants one after another.

As a result of the propaganda most people now perhaps believe that the ruling party leaders and the government officials have embezzled a hefty amount out of the mega projects, which were planned and implemented or being implemented only for that purpose.



During my recent tour to different areas of the country, I was shocked listening to such gossips about these projects, which according to them will soon become liability and the government will not be able to repay the loan taken for the mega projects from the foreign and the local financers. It is not clear why the leaders of the ruling party and the government officials are shy in refuting all these propaganda against these mega projects.



For instance following the rumour, many people even some from the educated section believe that Padma Bridge was built without any economic feasibility. They rumour mongers say, Padma Bridge was built only to have better communication with the south and southwester Bangladesh, which have no economic projects.



Similarly they say Karnaphuli tunnel was being implemented only to make Chittagong a twin city on both the banks of Karnaphuli River. They say the tunnel will make visit to Cox�s Bazar easier only for then tourists. They see no other purpose of the Karnaphuli tunnel.



The say Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is not at all required as the country has many other conventional power plants with generation capacity higher than the country�s requirement.



The 6.15 km Padma Bridge or the Padma Multipurpose Bridge was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 25 June 2022, after she had laid the foundation stone for the bridge on July 4, 2001. The two-level road cum rail bridge connects Louhajang Upazila of Munshiganj and Zazira Upazila of Shariatpur and a small part of Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur, linking the less developed southwest of the country to the northern and eastern regions.



The bridge is considered to be the most challenging construction project in the history of Bangladesh, the steel truss bridge carries a four-lane highway on the upper level and a single track railway on the lower level. It is the longest bridge in Bangladesh and features the highest pile depth of any bridge in the world at 120 metres. The construction of the bridge was considered to be especially challenging as the Padma River is among the most ferocious rivers in the world. The bridge is expected to boost the GDP of Bangladesh by as much as 1.2 percent.



The construction cost of the Padma bridge was Tk. 30,193.39 crore. It is estimated that by 2025 the bridge will carry 41,600 vehicles per day and according to the World Bank, the revenue from the Padma Bridge in the next 31 years will be $18.5 billion, which is 5.5 times the construction cost. In addition, social progress will add 25 billion dollars to the economy.



Bangladesh Bridge Authority will have to repay Tk. 36,000 crore loan in the next 35 years and most of the money collected from the toll will be used to repay the loan and the rest will be used to maintain the bridge. However, the loan was taken from the Bangladesh government�s own fund.



Padma Bridge will not only establish the long-awaited direct road and rail communications between the capital and south-western parts of Bangladesh but also contribute to greater connectivity and trade among Asian countries. It will also serve as a key link between greater India with its seven sister states in the northeast.



It will also work as a key component of the Asian Highway-1, boosting economic growth of Asia and improving the country's standing in the continent. In August 2009, Bangladesh joined the network conceived by the United Nations with a view to setting up regional connectivity among Asian countries via a highway system of over 145,000km roads passing through 32 countries. Bangladesh is connected with three Asian Highway routes named AH-1, AH-2 and AH-41 with a total length of 1,771km.



The AH-1, connecting Assam with West Bengal of India via Sylhet-Dhaka-Narail-Jashore, had two missing links: one is the Padma Bridge and another Kalna Bridge in Narail.



Of the two, the 690m bridge construction in Kalna was comparatively easier, but bridge over the mighty Padma was always a massive task in terms of the magnitude of the work.



With the opening of Padma Bridge in June and Kalna Bridge in October last year, those two missing links have disappeared.



The Padma Bridge will also pave the way for putting in place a new route for the Trans-Asian Railway (TAR) network, another UN initiative aimed at creating an integrated railway network across Asia.



It would be the fourth and the shortest TAR route, which would link India and Myanmar via the country and ultimately become a part of a network comprising 125,500km of railway lines serving 28 countries.



The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) conceived the Asian Highway project and adopted an Intergovernmental Agreement on the Asian Highway Network in November 2003.



A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the accession of Bangladesh to the Asian Highway network on June 15, 2009. The government signed the Instrument of Accession on July 5 the same year.



The route of AH-1 is Guwahati in Assam-Tamabil-Sylhet-Shaistaganj- Narsingdi-Kanchpur-Dhaka-Mawa-Charjanajat-Bhanga-Bhatiapara-Kalna Ferry Ghat-Narail-Jashore-Benapole-Petrapole in West Bengal. Its length is 492km.



The route of AH-2 is Guwahati-Tamabil-Sylhet-Narsingdi-Dhaka South (Jatrabari)-Dhaka North (Banani Rail Crossing)-Joydevpur-Elenga-Hatikamrul-Bogra-Rangpur-Panchagarh-Banglabandha-Fulbari in West Bengal. Its length is 517km, excluding the 294km common part of AH-1 and AH-2.



The route of AH-41 -- Teknaf-Cox's Bazar-Feni-Moinamoti-Dhaka-Joydevpur-Hatikamrul-Banpara-Dasuria-Kushtia-Jhenaidah-Jashore-Khulna-Mongla -- is limited within the country for now. Its length is 762km, excluding the 162km common part of AH2 and AH-41.

Similarly all the mega projects including Dohazari to Gundhum rail line project being implemented have great futuristic economic prospects and all propagandas and misgivings against the projects must be encountered through social campaign across the country.



- The writer is Business Editor, the Daily Observer



