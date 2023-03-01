

Plastic choking our rivers



According to a study, 87 percent of the country's polythene and plastic waste is not disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner. This waste is causing great damage to the environment.



The latest study from the research of the 22 environmental scientists regarding plastic pollution conveyed that the number of plastic wastes have been increasing on a daily basis across the large area of the Ganges River in India.



The anglers have also been responsible for the increase in plastic waste because of the nylon nets. The river water is being poisoned by these nets which are also harming the fish in the river.



These plastic products vary from straws, cotton buds, food packaging and containers to bottles, plates, spoons, bags, toothpaste tubes and shampoo packets. Generally, these items are used by large commodity industries plus airlines, hotels and restaurants altogether.



The usage of these plastic items following deficient waste management have caused the wastes to pollute croplands, sewage systems and other places with water, subsequently harming the environment.



Polythene and plastic wrap is being used in almost all of our daily consumables. As it is cheap, poor people easily use polythene for house fences and rice fields. Besides, the use of polythene bags, plastic bottles and containers for carrying and packaging products has become quite popular as they are waterproof. As a result of these uses, this polythene and plastic waste is being dumped on roads, rivers, canals and crop fields.



The number of small and big rivers in Bangladesh is about 700. It is very important to keep these rivers free from pollution. But various surveys and studies have revealed that the river water is being polluted due to plastic, polythene and garbage and the depth of the river is also shortening.



The collapse of the ecosystem of the entire world is inevitable if the river pollution proceeds at this pace and no strict action is taken against poor waste management and recovery from such damage will span for decades to come.



Putting a stop to the use of polythene and plastic is not an easy task. However, the environment can be protected from its harmful effects by collecting, recycling or destroying single-use plastic and polythene wastes.



The main solution to stopping indiscriminate use of plastic is through individual effort by finding an alternative to one�s daily use of plastic. For example, not using plastic straws unnecessarily, avoiding use of plastic bottles and bags and instead using reusable bottles and bags. The huge industries that encourage and manufacture the use of plastic should reconsider their choices and find better alternatives for objects in general such as selling water, food and drinks in plastics should be stopped etc.



A portion of this collected waste can be used to manufacture new products and treatment systems, and the microbial and toxic parts used must be carefully disposed of so as not to have any adverse impact on the environment. The cost of collecting or destroying this waste can be met by levying additional taxes on plastic and polythene products.



- Promity Rahman is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh



