Marking Zero Discrimination Day

On March 1, 2014, the United Nations marked the inaugural observance of Zero Discrimination Day, inspired by the Zero Discrimination Campaign launched by UNAIDS on World AIDS Day in December 2013. In recent years it has widened to focus on ending all forms of discrimination that impact the quality of life, health, and well-being.



Numerous countries have legislation prohibiting discrimination; however, it persists at all levels of society worldwide. Bangladesh has a constitutional guarantee as well as a commitment to the international community to prevent discrimination. In this essay, I will address these issues in light of women and child discrimination. Also, this essay will highlight the way to prevent discrimination.



The Constitution of Bangladesh prohibits discrimination based on gender and children. Article 28(1) of the Constitution states that the State shall not discriminate against any citizen. Article 28(2) also states that women shall have equal rights with men in all spheres of the State and public life. Regarding child discrimination, Article 17 of the Constitution states that "the State shall adopt effective measures for the protection and welfare of the children and shall ensure that the upbringing and development of children are appropriate to their age and in accordance with any special needs they may have." It also prohibits child labour under the age of 14 years in hazardous conditions.



In addition, Bangladesh is committed to preventing women and child discrimination and has made several commitments to the international community. For example, Bangladesh has committed to achieving the SDGs, including gender equality (Goal 5) and child well-being (Goal 3). Bangladesh is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), an international treaty that sets out children's civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights. Bangladesh is also a signatory to CEDAW, an international treaty promoting women's rights and gender equality. Bangladesh is a member of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, a global initiative to prevent and respond to violence against children. The State has also endorsed the UN Women's Empowerment Principles, a set of business principles to promote gender equality and women's empowerment.



In response to its commitment, the State has taken several steps to promote child rights and reduce discrimination, including implementing laws and policies to protect children's rights, improving access to education and healthcare, and promoting awareness about the negative impacts of discrimination. The country has significantly reduced maternal, and child mortality rates increased girls' enrolment in schools, and promoted women's participation in politics and the workforce. She has made progress in implementing the treaty's provisions, including enacting laws against domestic violence and sexual harassment and promoting women's political representation. She has made progress with programs like Women's Economic Empowerment and National Strategy for Advancement of Women. It proves that the State has positive commitments to the international community and demonstrates its dedication to preventing women and child discrimination and promoting gender equality and children's rights.



Despite this progress, discrimination against women and children continues to be a significant issue in Bangladesh; when parents offer better food to their sons and neglect their daughter's dietary needs, it can lead to feelings of inequality, resentment, and low self-esteem in the daughter. This type of discrimination not only affects the daughter's physical health but can also negatively impact her mental and emotional well-being. It can reinforce harmful gender stereotypes and contribute to a cycle of gender-based discrimination that can be difficult to break.



Daughter-in-law discrimination is common in Bangladesh. This type of discrimination can take many forms, such as neglecting their basic needs, mistreating them verbally or physically, or preventing them from having a say in household matters. The root of this discrimination can be attributed to several factors, including traditional gender roles and expectations, cultural norms, and the desire to maintain control over the household. This type of discrimination can severely impact a women�s well-being, including her mental health, self-esteem, and relationships with others.



Also, discrimination against women regarding employment opportunities is common in Bangladesh. In many cases, husbands compel their wives to take care of household chores and prioritize their duties as wives and mothers over their freedom of employment and career aspirations. This type of discrimination can have severe negative impacts on women's well-being, including their financial independence, career growth, and mental health.



Further, there are many forms of discrimination against children, including denying them access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and education and mistreating them verbally, physically, or emotionally. One of the key factors that contribute to discrimination against children in Bangladesh is poverty. Many families are forced to prioritize the needs of male children over female children, as males are seen as more likely to contribute to the family's income in the future. As a result, girls often face discrimination regarding access to education, healthcare, and other basic needs.



The State can take several steps to minimize discrimination against women and children in Bangladesh. For example, promoting girls' education; providing economic opportunities such as microfinance programs, job training, and entrepreneurship support; addressing harmful gender norms and stereotypes; providing legal protections; raising awareness. In addition, promoting child protection; addressing child labour practices; providing healthcare and nutrition may reduce discrimination.



Besides State response, parents need to recognize the harm caused by gender-based discrimination and take steps to ensure that all their children are treated fairly and equally. Husbands must ensure their wives have equal access to employment opportunities and can pursue their career aspirations. It can include sharing household chores and responsibilities, supporting their wives' educational and career goals, and challenging societal norms and expectations perpetuating gender inequality.



Therefore, there is still a need for greater awareness, advocacy, and action to ensure that these constitutional provisions and commitment to the international community are fully realized and that all citizens of Bangladesh are treated equally and with dignity.



- Robayet Ferdous Syed, PhD Graduate Research Excellence Scholar (Fulbright), MONASH University

