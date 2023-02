Diabetes Awareness Day observed

JOYPURHAT, Feb 28: Diabetes Awareness Day was observed in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

To mark the day, Joypurhat Diabetic Association organized different programmes in the town.



A discussion meeting was held on Joypurhat Diabetic Hospital premises.



Joypurhat Diabetic Association President Abdul Aziz Molla presided over the programme.



Dr Mamun Islam Sagar, Dr Zakia, General Secretary (GS) of Joypurhat Diabetic Association Belayet Hossain Lebu, Dewan Badiuzzaman and Abdul Alim spoke about diabetes awareness.