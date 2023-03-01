Video
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:35 AM
Helpless people get financial aid at Ramgarh

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent


RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 28: Financial assistance and gift items were distributed among the helpless people in Ramgarh Upazila of the district under the initiative of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Ramgarh 43 BGB organized the distribution programme at Ramgarh BGB Zone on Monday morning under the Harmony and Development Programme.

Ramgarh 43 BGB Zone Captain Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman was present as the chief guest and distributed cash money and gift items among the helpless and distressed families of the zone area.

At that time, the zone captain said, "All of us are Bangladeshis regardless of race and religion living here. There can be no division on the basis of religion. All of us who live in the mountains are brothers. Communal harmony must be maintained at any cost."

"We have been helping needy people along with peace, harmony, development and border protection and it will continue in the future," he added.

At the programme, the people were provided cash money, medical assistance, sewing machines, corrugated tin, food items and marital financial assistance.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft