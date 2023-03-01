Video
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Bogura and Rajshahi, on Monday and Tuesday.

FARIDPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Saltha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Maria Akter, 24, wife of Hafizul Sheikh, a resident of Charpara Village under Majhardia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in the morning due to a family dispute.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11 am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Saltha Police Station (PS) Awlad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BOGURA: A man has reportedly committed suicide after jumping under a train in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the man was roaming around the railway track in Panalla Village under Santahar Union in the upazila at noon.

All of a sudden, he jumped under the Lalmoni Express Train from Lalmonirhat at Dangapara in Santahar Union at around 3pm, which left the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway PS Moktar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Motihar PS area in the city on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuz, 18, son of Md Abdul Aziz, a resident of Dasmari School Mor area under Motihar PS of the city.
Police and local sources said Mahfuz hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 2:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
 
Motihar PS OC Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.


