

United efforts to stop early marriage stressed



"As early marriage is one of the barriers to push forward the society towards desired goal, all stakeholders of the society would have to come with positive attitude and play role from the respective position to build early marriage free society", they also said.



They made the observations in an inception programme of a project entitled, "Strengthening Social and Behavioural Change Programme for Prevention of Harmful Social Norms (including Violence against Children and Child Marriage)", in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town at noon.



World Vision Bangladesh, a Christian (Humanitarian) organization dedicated to the well-being of children especially the world's most vulnerable children, their families and communities arranged the function under the programme funded by UNICEF and European Union.



DC Oliur Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest and Nezarat Deputy Collector of DC office Md Jewel Mia was present at the event as special guest while Additional DC (General) Sushanta Kumer Mahato presided over the programme.



The inception function was also addressed, among others, by Deputy Director (DD) of Women Affairs Department Nargis Jahan, DD of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh here Mirajul Islam, Gaibandha Press Club President KM Rezaul Haque, Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alam.



The speakers in their speech underscored the need for building social movement against early marriage to save the immature girls from the bad impacts of child marriage.



Earlier, DD (Field Programme) of World Vision Jenny Mildered D' Cruze delivered the welcome speech.



A power point presentation on overall activities of the programme was done by Field Coordinator of World Vision Tanjimul Islam.



In the presentation, Islam said the programme would be implemented in Sadar and Fulchhari upazilas in the district for the term of two years till December 2024.



Advocacy and awareness activities would be conducted among all section of people in programme command areas to stop the early marriage, he added.



Area Programme Manager Uttam Das sought whole-hearted cooperation of all stakeholders of the society here to eradicate early marriage from the upazilas.



DC Oliur Rahman in his concluding speech underlined the need for conducting the works of the programme seriously to come down the early marriage rate to zero level in the command areas of the programme.



The DC also assured the concerned officials and staffs of the programme of providing need base help and assistance from the district and upazila administration to run the programme peacefully and make it a grand success as well.



A good number of government officials, NGO activists, public representatives, religious leaders, and local elites including teachers and journalists also attended the function.



