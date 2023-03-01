Video
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in S’ganj, Faridpur

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Sirajganj and Faridpur, in three days.
BELKUCHI, SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three people along with 358gm heroin from Belkuchi Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested are: Md Iqbal Hossain Sheikh, 41, of Belkuchi Upazila; and Md Raju Ahmed, 28, and his wife Rina Khatun Trishna, 25, hail from Tanore Upazila in Rajshahi.

Acting on a tipp-off, a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in Gabgachi Village of the upazila in the morning and arrested them along with 358gm heroin, said RAB-12 Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Ershadur Rahman.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Belkuchi Police Station (PS) in this regard, the official said.

FARIDPUR: Police arrested three people along with 73 bottles of phensedyl from Boalmari Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The arrestees are: Rafiqul Islam, 40, of Jashore District, Kahinur, 38, and her sister Laboni Akhter, 22.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalmari PS Mohammad Abdul Ohab said on information, a team of police raided a house in Ward No. 4 in the upazila at night, and arrested three people along with 73 bottles of phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.



