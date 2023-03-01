National Statistics Day observed in dists

The National Statistics Day-2023 was observed on Monday across the country in a befitting manner. This year's theme of the day is - 'Development of Statistical System, Formation of Smart Bangladesh'.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.



KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A colourful rally was brought out in the morning which paraded the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.



Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa presided over the meeting.



Senior Assistant Commissioner Bablu Sutrodhor, District Statistics Office Deputy Director Sayeed Ahamad, District Education Research Officer AKM Nadiruzzaman, Medical Officer of the civil surgeon's office Dr Chowdhury Shariar, Environment Department Senior Chemist Rubaiyat Sourav, and Journalist Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, also spoke at the programme.



RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, Rajshahi Divisional and District Statistics Office jointly organized different programmes in the city.



A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the divisional commissioner's office in the city in the morning.



Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah, NDC, spoke as the chief guest in the discussion meeting while DC Abdul Jalil was in the chair.



Joint Director of the Divisional Statistics Office Abdur Rab Dhali welcomed all the participants at the meeting while Deputy Director of District Statistics Office Kajal Rekha presented data on the country's average per capita income, life expectancy, infant and maternal mortality rate, import-export, domestic production etc. in power point and presented information on moving forward on the path of improved lifestyle. Earlier, balloons and festoons were blown up on the occasion of the day.



