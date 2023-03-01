18 houses, three shops burnt in Gazipur, Bogura

At least 18 houses and three shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Bogura, in three days.



SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: At least 18 semi-pucca houses were gutted by fire in Sreepur Municipality of the district on Sunday morning.



Locals said the fire originated at a house of one businessman Nayem Farazi at Chapila Para of the municipality at around 6am, and spread fast engulfing 17 other adjacent houses.



Mawna Fire Service Station Officer Iftekhar Hosen Raihan said being informed, two units of fire fighters from Sreepur Fire Service Station reached there and doused the blaze after half an hour.



They suspected the fire might be originated from the gas cylinder leakage.



The cost of the damaged valuables could not be estimated immediately.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Three shops were burnt in separate incidents that broke out in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.



Locals said a fire broke out in Shimla Bazar of Nandigram Sadar Union in the upazila at night. Hira Traders owned by Morshedul Bari Manik and a confectionary owned by Sabbir Hossain were gutted by it.



On the same night, a grocery shop owned by Abdul Majid at Hatkorai Bazar in Bhatgram Union of the upazila was burnt.



On information, members of Nandigram Fire Service Station rushed to the scenes and controlled the blazes.



The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 32 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.



Nandigram Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Tanvir Hasan confirmed the incidents.

