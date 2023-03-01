3 to die, 11 get life term in separate cases

Separate courts sentenced three people to death and 11 others to life-term of imprisonment in different cases in eight districts- Joypurhat, Feni, Jhenidah, Laxmipur, Manikganj, Barishal, Sirajganj and Kushtia.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his pregnant wife in Khetlal Upazila of the district in 2007.



Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Md Jewel, 47, a resident of Daharpur Adarsha Village in the upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 50, 000.



However, the court acquitted Jewel's parents as the allegations against brought them were not proven.



According to the case statement, the convict Jewel beat his pregnant wife Laili Begum, 33, to death on July 23, 2007, at home for dowry.



The deceased's sister Rabeya Khatun filed a case against Jewel, his father Abdul Jalil and mother Lily Begum with Khetlal Police Station (PS) on the next day.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday after taking depositions of the witnesses.



FENI: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment and another to five-year's jail in a drug case filed in 2011.



Feni Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Md Kaiser Mosharraf Yusuf handed down the verdict at noon.



The lifer is Nizam Uddin, 47, son of late Abul Kalam, a resident of Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



Another convict, who was awarded five year's jail, is Md Mosharraf Hossain Sohel, 36, son of Golam Kabir of the same area.

The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month in jail.



Mosharraf Hossain Sohel was present during the verdict, but Nizam Uddin has been absconding after getting out of the jail on bail.



According to the prosecution, Mahipal Highway police arrested the duo along with 60 bottles of phensedyl from Fatehpur area under Sadar Upazila of the district on December 10, 2011.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Feni Sadar PS in this regard.



After investigation, investigative officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sirajul Islam submitted the charge-sheet to the court against them on December 31, 2011.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JHENIDAH: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a schoolgirl in Sadar Upazila in 2013.



Jhenidah Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict.



The convict is Rezwanul Islam Johny, 33, a resident of Hamdah Khandkarpara area of the district town.



The court also fined him Tk one lakh.



According to the case statement, Johny abducted and raped a ninth grader girl of Jhenidah Government Girls School on 21 March 2013.



Police rescued the girl after about a week. The father of the girl filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar PS in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Monday after taking depositions of the witnesses.



LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a case filed for releasing objectionable images of a housewife in 2020.



Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.



Convict Jahirul Islam Khakan, son of late Md Kawsar of Shantirhat area under Sadar Upazila of the district, is paternal cousin of the victim, who is the wife of an expatriate.



The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to serve six more months' imprisonment.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.



According to the case statement, the convict used to visit the victim' house earlier. He mixed a narcotic medicine with juice and offered it to the victim who became unconscious after taking it in 2017.



Taking the chance, Khakan captured some objectionable images of the girl in absence of her family members.



Apart from this, the convict captured video of the victim by threatening the girl to release the earlier images.



On August 17, 2019, Khakan also sent messages to the victim's mother with bad intentions.



Meanwhile, the victim got married off to an expatriate. Subsequently Khakan sent the images and videos to her husband who was then abroad on November 12, 2020.



The victim finally filed a case accusing her paternal cousin under the Pornography Act with Chandraganj PS on November 27, 2020.

After completing all legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment in the presence of the accused on Monday.



MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed over throwing acid on his wife.



Manikganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin passed the verdict.



The convict is Saijuddin Mia, 60, son of late Saifuddin of Singair Upazila, Manikganj district.



The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000.



According to the prosecution, Rebeka Begum, wife of the convict Saijuddin, went abroad for work. She came to the country in 2009 on a leave.



They engaged in family feud over different issues. When Rebeka wanted to go back abroad, Saijuddin prevented her for doing so.



On May 28, 2009 Saijuddin threw acid on his wife, leaving her seriously injured. Hearing her scream, locals rescued Rebeka and took her to a hospital.



On the next day, daughter of the victim Sangita filed a case against her stepfather Saijuddin with Singair PS.



SI Mamun Bashar, later, submitted a charge-sheet against Saijuddin to the court after investigation.



After examining the evidence and taking depositions of 10 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday.



BARISHAL: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a woman and her lover to life-term in jail for killing her husband in Wazirpur Upazila in 2017.



Barishal District and Sessions Judge KM Rasheduzzaman Raja handed down the verdict at noon.



The condemned convicts are: Sebika Mandal, 22, wife of Sushanta Boiragi of Kuralia area in Wazirpur Upazila of the district, and Mithun Halder, 28, hails from Jagadishpur Village in Jhalakati District.



The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more month in rigorous imprisonment.

PP of the court Mamun Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Sebika along with her lover Mithun poisoned her husband Sushanta on November 7, 2017.



Later on, Sushanta died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on November 9 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's brother Sunil Boiragi lodged a murder case with Wazirpur Model PS in this regard.



After investigation, CID Inspector Ali Akbar submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 31, 2019.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking of depositions of 17 witnesses.



SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2020.



Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at noon.



The condemned convict is Md Ahamadullah, 32, son of Abdul Haqim, a resident of Chhoyghati Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi District.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.



According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-12) arrested Ahamadullah along with 50 grams of heroin from a Dhaka-bound bus of "Desh Travels' from Rajshahi after setting up a check post at Harinchara Bus Stand on the Sirajganj-Bonpara highway on September 5, 2020.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Salanga PS in this regard.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two persons to death and four others to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2016.



Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam pronounced the verdict.



The convicts, who got death penalty, are: Sajib Biswas and Rafiqul Islam, residents of Sadar Upazila in the district.



The convicts, who got life-term jail, are: Jamir Uddin Jawarder of Karimpur Village of Sadar Upazila; Sadar Uddin Mandol of Baliapara; Anisur Rahman and Sumon Ali.



The court also fined the life-term convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to serve one more year in jail.

PP of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, the convicts killed one Firoz Molla by slitting his throat on January 1, 2016 over tender dispute, establishing supremacy in the locality.



A murder case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



