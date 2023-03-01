Japan OKs new budget including hefty arms cost to deter China

TOKYO, Feb 28: The lower house of Parliament approved Tuesday a budget for the coming fiscal year that includes a record 6.8 trillion yen ($50 billion) in defense spending, part of Japan's effort to fortify its military as China's influence in the region grows.



The 2023 defense budget, up 20% from a year earlier, includes 211.3 billion yen ($1.55 billion) for deployment of U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles that can be launched from warships and can hit targets up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) away.



The planned purchase of the Tomahawks has drawn criticism over the cost, with opposition lawmakers blasting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for prioritizing arms spending over other issues such as Japan's shrinking population.



"The improvement of childcare has been neglected for more than 10 years," Chinami Nishimura, a lawmaker with the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a lower house budget committee meeting Tuesday. "Why did the budget for spending so much money on Tomahawks get approved so quickly?"



"I don't think it's about choosing between one or the other," Kishida responded. "Both are important for the lives and livelihood of the people."



Japan is to pay the United States another 110 billion yen ($830 million) in the coming fiscal year, which begins in April, for equipment and software needed to launch the Tomahawks plus fees for technology transfers and training.



Kishida told a parliamentary session Monday that Japan will purchase 400 units of Tomahawks.



Passage of the 114 trillion yen ($836 billion) budget by the lower house of parliament, the more powerful of its two chambers, ensures it will be enacted by the end of March regardless of any decision by the upper house. AP

