BJP set to return in Tripura, Nagaland

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit polls highlights, Feb 28: Exit poll figures for the elections that were held in the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the month of February show that the BJP is tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The party is set to marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya.



The ruling NPP will continue to remain in power in Meghalaya, with no party predictably being able to cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Assembly. Congress, which earlier was a dominant party in the Northeast, is likely to be wiped out in these three states, according to the exit polls.



The India Today- Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the BJP+ will win 36-45 seats in the Tripura Assembly election out of a total of 60. The Congress is seen to be doing dismally in both the states. The Zee Matrize exit poll shows a more multi-cornered fight in Meghalaya, with the NPP set to win 21-26 seats. The poll predicts a narrower majority for the BJP+ in Tripura. In Nagaland, the Zee poll predicts a similarly high number for NDPP along with BJP. The votes will be counted and results will be announced on March 2.



While the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the Northeast, it is definitely looking at a stiff fight from the regional powers.

