Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

BJP set to return in Tripura, Nagaland

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit polls highlights, Feb 28: Exit poll figures for the elections that were held in the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the month of February show that the BJP is tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The party is set to marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya.

 The ruling NPP will continue to remain in power in Meghalaya, with no party predictably being able to cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Assembly. Congress, which earlier was a dominant party in the Northeast, is likely to be wiped out in these three states, according to the exit polls.

The India Today- Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the BJP+ will win 36-45 seats in the Tripura Assembly election out of a total of 60. The Congress is seen to be doing dismally in both the states. The Zee Matrize exit poll shows a more multi-cornered fight in Meghalaya, with the NPP set to win 21-26 seats. The poll predicts a narrower majority for the BJP+ in Tripura. In Nagaland, the Zee poll predicts a similarly high number for NDPP along with BJP. The votes will be counted and results will be announced on March 2.

While the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the Northeast, it is definitely looking at a stiff fight from the regional powers.
    THE INDIAN EXPRESS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan OKs new budget including hefty arms cost to deter China
BJP set to return in Tripura, Nagaland
Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread
Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court
Lavrov praises Arab countries for balanced position on Ukraine, despite pressure
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
Japan to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from US: Kishida


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft