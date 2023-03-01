|
Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court
|
WASHINGTON, Feb 28: The US Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday in a challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to erase nearly $400 billion of student debt, with all eyes on how far the conservative-dominated bench is willing to go to override the Democratic leader.
The high court's final ruling, expected sometime before June 30, will decide whether millions of Americans will see up to $20,000 of debt disappear, but could also have major implications for presidential actions going forward.
Relying on a Covid-related legal justification, Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan last August, shortly before the crucial midterm elections.
Republican-led states were quick to claim he had overreached his authority and an appellate court halted the measure in November.
Under the relief plan, $10,000 would be cut from all loans owed by people earning less than $125,000 per year.
For students who went to university with need-based government assistance known as Pell grants, the relief would be $20,000.
In addition to the coalition of Republican states, two students have also filed suit arguing they were unjustly excluded from the program. �AFP