Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Feb 28: The US Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday in a challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to erase nearly $400 billion of student debt, with all eyes on how far the conservative-dominated bench is willing to go to override the Democratic leader.

The high court's final ruling, expected sometime before June 30, will decide whether millions of Americans will see up to $20,000 of debt disappear, but could also have major implications for presidential actions going forward.

Relying on a Covid-related legal justification, Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan last August, shortly before the crucial midterm elections.

Republican-led states were quick to claim he had overreached his authority and an appellate court halted the measure in November.
Under the relief plan, $10,000 would be cut from all loans owed by people earning less than $125,000 per year.

For students who went to university with need-based government assistance known as Pell grants, the relief would be $20,000.
In addition to the coalition of Republican states, two students have also filed suit arguing they were unjustly excluded from the program.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan OKs new budget including hefty arms cost to deter China
BJP set to return in Tripura, Nagaland
Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread
Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court
Lavrov praises Arab countries for balanced position on Ukraine, despite pressure
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
Japan to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from US: Kishida


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft