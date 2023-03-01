

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court



The high court's final ruling, expected sometime before June 30, will decide whether millions of Americans will see up to $20,000 of debt disappear, but could also have major implications for presidential actions going forward.



Relying on a Covid-related legal justification, Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan last August, shortly before the crucial midterm elections.



Republican-led states were quick to claim he had overreached his authority and an appellate court halted the measure in November.

Under the relief plan, $10,000 would be cut from all loans owed by people earning less than $125,000 per year.



For students who went to university with need-based government assistance known as Pell grants, the relief would be $20,000.

In addition to the coalition of Republican states, two students have also filed suit arguing they were unjustly excluded from the program. �AFP

