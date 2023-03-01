

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan



Just hours before, he secured bail in two other cases - pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism - as he appeared before as many courts at Islamabad's judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.



The PTI chief was required to appear in person in four different cases in courts in Islamabad today: Prohibited funding - banking court located at judicial complex; Terrorism - anti-terrorism court at the same judicial complex; Toshakhana - in sessions court in F-8 Kachehri; Attempted murder case at the same sessions court.



The F-8 Kachehri is about a half-hour drive away from the judicial complex.



Imran was set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case today, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing today because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before.



Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to March 7.



Soon after this setback, Imran reached the Islamabad High Court, which granted him pre-arrest bail until March 9 in the attempted murder case.



The security was elaborate outside the court, with Rangers personnel and police making patrols. Police also reportedly stopped the entry of media personnel inside the court premises.



A single-judge bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also ordered Imran to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000.



PML-N's Mohsin Ranjha lodged a complaint alleging that the shot fired by a KP policeman outside the ECP on Constitution Avenue on Oct 21 was "an attempt on his life" allegedly at the behest of Imran.



The disqualification of Imran in the Toshakhana case had sparked protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, especially at Faizabad, resulting in the arrest of three people - a PTI lawmaker and his two police guards.



Judge Iqbal presided over the hearing of the Toshakhana case at the F-8 Kacheri.



During the hearing, a member of the PTI's legal team on Tuesday sought an exemption of Imran from an in-person appearance in the reference wherein his indictment is expected today.



PTI counsel Ali Bukhari said his client had left for Islamabad for his appearance in two courts in the judicial complex. "He will not be able to appear in this court today," the lawyer said.



He requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.



However, the ECP's counsel opposed the request, saying the PTI chief did not want to appear before the court. "It is not the court's concern how far the party head is travelling from to reach the court."



He pointed out that Imran could also appear before this court if he was coming to the judicial complex.



The PTI lawyer said his client could come to the court when he was free of the other two cases within the judicial operational timings. �DAWN

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28: An Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan issued on Tuesday non-bailable arrest warrants for him over persistent absences.Just hours before, he secured bail in two other cases - pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism - as he appeared before as many courts at Islamabad's judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.The PTI chief was required to appear in person in four different cases in courts in Islamabad today: Prohibited funding - banking court located at judicial complex; Terrorism - anti-terrorism court at the same judicial complex; Toshakhana - in sessions court in F-8 Kachehri; Attempted murder case at the same sessions court.The F-8 Kachehri is about a half-hour drive away from the judicial complex.Imran was set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case today, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing today because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before.Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to March 7.Soon after this setback, Imran reached the Islamabad High Court, which granted him pre-arrest bail until March 9 in the attempted murder case.The security was elaborate outside the court, with Rangers personnel and police making patrols. Police also reportedly stopped the entry of media personnel inside the court premises.A single-judge bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also ordered Imran to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000.PML-N's Mohsin Ranjha lodged a complaint alleging that the shot fired by a KP policeman outside the ECP on Constitution Avenue on Oct 21 was "an attempt on his life" allegedly at the behest of Imran.The disqualification of Imran in the Toshakhana case had sparked protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, especially at Faizabad, resulting in the arrest of three people - a PTI lawmaker and his two police guards.Judge Iqbal presided over the hearing of the Toshakhana case at the F-8 Kacheri.During the hearing, a member of the PTI's legal team on Tuesday sought an exemption of Imran from an in-person appearance in the reference wherein his indictment is expected today.PTI counsel Ali Bukhari said his client had left for Islamabad for his appearance in two courts in the judicial complex. "He will not be able to appear in this court today," the lawyer said.He requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.However, the ECP's counsel opposed the request, saying the PTI chief did not want to appear before the court. "It is not the court's concern how far the party head is travelling from to reach the court."He pointed out that Imran could also appear before this court if he was coming to the judicial complex.The PTI lawyer said his client could come to the court when he was free of the other two cases within the judicial operational timings. �DAWN