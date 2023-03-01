Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28: An Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan issued on Tuesday non-bailable arrest warrants for him over persistent absences.

Just hours before, he secured bail in two other cases - pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism - as he appeared before as many courts at Islamabad's judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.

The PTI chief was required to appear in person in four different cases in courts in Islamabad today: Prohibited funding - banking court located at judicial complex; Terrorism - anti-terrorism court at the same judicial complex; Toshakhana - in sessions court in F-8 Kachehri; Attempted murder case at the same sessions court.

The F-8 Kachehri is about a half-hour drive away from the judicial  complex.

Imran was set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case today, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing today because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to     March 7.

Soon after this setback, Imran reached the Islamabad High Court, which granted him pre-arrest bail until March 9 in the attempted murder case.

The security was elaborate outside the court, with Rangers personnel and police making patrols. Police also reportedly stopped the entry of media personnel inside the court premises.

A single-judge bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also ordered Imran to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000.

PML-N's Mohsin Ranjha lodged a complaint alleging that the shot fired by a KP policeman outside the ECP on Constitution Avenue on Oct 21 was "an attempt on his life" allegedly at the behest of Imran.

The disqualification of Imran in the Toshakhana case had sparked protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, especially at Faizabad, resulting in the arrest of three people - a PTI lawmaker and his two police guards.

Judge Iqbal presided over the hearing of the Toshakhana case at the F-8 Kacheri.

During the hearing, a member of the PTI's legal team on Tuesday sought an exemption of Imran from an in-person appearance in the reference wherein his indictment is expected today.

PTI counsel Ali Bukhari said his client had left for Islamabad for his appearance in two courts in the judicial complex. "He will not be able to appear in this court today," the lawyer said.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.

However, the ECP's counsel opposed the request, saying the PTI chief did not want to appear before the court. "It is not the court's concern how far the party head is travelling from to reach the court."

He pointed out that Imran could also appear before this court if he was coming to the judicial complex.

The PTI lawyer said his client could come to the court when he was free of the other two cases within the judicial operational timings.    �DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan OKs new budget including hefty arms cost to deter China
BJP set to return in Tripura, Nagaland
Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread
Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court
Lavrov praises Arab countries for balanced position on Ukraine, despite pressure
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
Japan to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from US: Kishida


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft