Sk Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games

Shammi, Shohan and Joydev make new records in Weightlifting

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Sports Reporter


Three weightlifters Shammi Sultana, M Shohan and Joydev Roy created new records in the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games in the discipline of Weighlifting at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on Tuesday.  

Shammi Sultana, the 55 kg category weightlifter from Khulna Division, lifted 50 kg in snatch and 62 kg in the clean and jerk, totalling a total of 112 kg to set a new national mark. Ananya Roy of Rangpur Division lifted 42 kg and 50 kg,  a total 92 kg, to win the silver and Mosammat Ayesha Khatun lifted 36 kg and 45kg, a total of 81kg to bag the bronze medal.

In the Boys' 61 kg category, Sohan of Khulna Division set a new national mark, lifting a total of 189 kg. He lifted 92 kg in the snatch and 97 in the clean and jerk to win the gold medal making  the new record.

Jibon Chandra Roy totaled 177 kg, 82 and 95 in the snatch/clean and jerk respectively to win the silver, while Anisur Rahman Arko bagged the bronze with a lift of 155 (70/85) kg.

In the event of 67 kg category, Joydeb Roy of Rangpur Division set a new record, lifting a total of 205 kg. Joydeb powered 90 kg in the snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk to reign supreme in his event. Md. Rahim of Rajshahi lifted 183 kg (80/103) to win the silver and Mashrafi Islam of Khulna lifted 176 Kg (83/93) to win the bronze medal.



