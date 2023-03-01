Youth Games to strengthen pipeline: Shahed Reza

Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza said there will be no shortage of player in the pipeline if the federations groom them properly.



He appeared to watch the weightlifting and basketball game venues of ongoing Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Bangladesh Games and expressed his satisfaction with the overall aspect of the Games.



"We started the Youth Games in 2018. In continuation of that, the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games is being organised. The talented athletes who emerged from the 2018 Youth Games are now leading Bangladesh in various disciplines today. They are representing the country nationally and internationally. The players who come out of this year's event will lead the national team in the future. There will be no shortage of players in the pipeline if the federations groom them properly." Shahed said.



Stating Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games is more organised than the previous occasion, the BOA Secretary General said compared to the last time, they have been able to organise the Games better this time.



Shahed Reza, who is found optimistic with the weightlifting, said: "If you can take good care of the newcomers, Inshallah, better weightlifters will come in the future. We have won gold medals in three consecutive SA Games. We won two gold medals in the last SA Games. The rising athletes will come up following Mabia and Ziarul."



Commenting regarding the absence of a basketball federation court, he said that basketball does not have its own venue and the federation officials will have regrets about the court. BSS

