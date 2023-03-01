Rangpur champion of women's Handball



Rangpur Division defeated Dhaka Division by 30-17 goals in the final of the women's category of Handball at the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games organised by the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Tuesday.



The winning team was leading the first half by 14-6.



Rajshahi Divisional Sports Association won the bronze medal.



The final match and prize distribution ceremony of the women's category were held at Capt. M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.



Aminul Islam Khan, the senior secretary of the Public Security Division at the Ministry of Home Affairs had distributed the prizes among the winners as the chief guest.



Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, other officials and representatives of the participating teams were present on the occasion.

