

BOA, BGF mourn death of cyclist Maruf



Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's (BGF) president and Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) vice president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of cyclist Mashrafe Hossain Maruf.In a condolence message, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said that the country has lost a young talented athlete at his death.The BGF president prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.Maruf, hailed from Dinajpur, participated in the ongoing youth games for Rangpur Division, was killed in a tragic train accident on his way home from Dhaka on February 27 last at the age of 16.He won two silvers and one bronze medal in cycling discipline in the Games.