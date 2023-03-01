Tigers to play aggressive cricket in all three dept

Don't need to be best friends for playing in same team, Hathurusingha on Shakib, Tamim relationship

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha hinted about aggressive cricket against touring England and expected positive results despite showing respect to the defending World Champions.



"We played aggressive cricket in my last stint," Hathurusingha told journalists on Tuesday during the pre-match press conference.



"You see only action of batters. There are many ways of playing aggressive cricket apart from hitting the ball out of the ground".



"It is the attitude that we are bringing, whether fielding, bowling or batting, we will be aggressive," he explained.



The mastermind hinted that Bangladesh are full-strength side while England are going to miss some of their key players, who are playing Test against New Zealand. In this regard, he said, "I don't think they have come with their full strength. Some of them are playing Test cricket".



"We are playing full strength. I back our skills and strength. Saying that, they have incredible strength in the last ten years or so," he added.



Hathurusingha is impressed with the players as they have improved in terms of understanding their roles and taking the ownership of how they want to prepare.



"I am very pleased about it. Even the youngsters, you don't need to guide them too much. They know how to prepare and know their various roles," Hathurusingha expressed.



"I think we are well prepared in the last few days. We had a practice match and match scenario sessions. I was very impressed with the commitment showed by the players. I think they are very much ready," he expressed his belief.



Recently, the colder relationship between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal is a hot cake topic. Hathurusingha thinks that the personal relationship will not affect the game. In this regard he further said, "When you play for your national team that's what you expect. You don't need to be best of friends to go out and have dinner. As long as it is not affecting, I don't see it as a problem'.



Today's match between Bangladesh and England will be the first assignment for Hathurusingha as the head coach of Bangladesh after starting his second stint.



