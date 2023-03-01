Video
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:32 AM
England tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers upbeat to get winning start against World Champs

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

The first of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and England will kick-start today at 12:00 pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Both hosts and guests are hopeful to get winning start.

Bangladesh are going to get full strength side after a long time as the ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is going to make his comeback, who missed home series against India in last December for his old groin pain. Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are also available this time, which is the biggest boost for them. Besides, the performances of young guns like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasam Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain Dhrubo must keep them ahead mentally. Shanto and Hridoy are among the top scorers of the just late BPL while Hasan Mahmud is the leading wicket taker.

Mehidy Miraz, the hero of home series against India, had hit ton batting a late order to make impossible possible and was the key man to ensure 2-1 series victory over visitors. He once again will be a trump card for Tamim.

After a long time, Tamim-Liton Das will pair to open Bangladesh innings and Najmul Hossain Shanto is going to bat at three. Shakib, Mushfiq, Mahmudullah, Afif and Miraz are next auto choices. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahmar are sure to play as quick. The question is who will be the jack? Hasan Mahmud or Taijul Islam? Taijul is ahead considering the opponents as Bangladesh must be looking to conquer World Champions with their spinning attack.

England, without players like, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett are still favourite with the replacements like Will Jacks, James Vince and Mark Wood. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, the most experienced among Englishmen to play in Bangladesh including BPL and other domestic leagues, are the key players to look at. Considering the spinning tracks at Mirpur, the tourist are like to make debut of leggy Rehan Ahmed as the third spinning option.

SBNCS always offers a lot to spinners but the BPL knockout stages produced few big scores. There is no possibility of rain and considering dew factor after sunset the toss winning side may like to bowl first and will try to restrict the opponents in a reachable total.


