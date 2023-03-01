Scandal-hit French football chief Noel Le Graet quits

PARIS, FEB 28: French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet resigned on Tuesday following accusations of sexual and psychological harassment, bringing to an end more than a decade in charge.



The 81-year-old's time at the helm had coincided with the revival of the French men's national team as a force, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year's final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina. AFP