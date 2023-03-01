Klinsmann motivated to bring success to South Korea

SEOUL, FEB 28: Jurgen Klinsmann is "focused and motivated" to bring success to South Korea, a top football official said on Tuesday, defending the German's appointment as head coach.



Klinsmann had a successful career as a striker for clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.



"Jurgen Klinsmann is a strong personality," Michael Muller, a Korea Football Association official who oversaw the selection process, told a news conference.



"From the first second (of the interview) it was clear he wanted the job. He was focused, motivated and he was interested. He wants success."



Klinsmann took charge of Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals.



In 2011 he was appointed head coach of the United States, but was sacked in 2016 after two World Cup qualifying defeats. AFP



