Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klinsmann motivated to bring success to South Korea

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

SEOUL, FEB 28: Jurgen Klinsmann is "focused and motivated" to bring success to South Korea, a top football official said on Tuesday, defending the German's appointment as head coach.    

Klinsmann had a successful career as a striker for clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.

"Jurgen Klinsmann is a strong personality," Michael Muller, a Korea Football Association official who oversaw the selection process, told a news conference.

"From the first second (of the interview) it was clear he wanted the job. He was focused, motivated and he was interested. He wants success."

Klinsmann took charge of Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals.

In 2011 he was appointed head coach of the United States, but was sacked in 2016 after two World Cup qualifying defeats.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shammi, Shohan and Joydev make new records in Weightlifting
New Zealand beat England by one run in 'crazy' second Test
Youth Games to strengthen pipeline: Shahed Reza
Rangpur champion of women's Handball
BOA, BGF mourn death of cyclist Maruf
Tigers to play aggressive cricket in all three dept
Tigers upbeat to get winning start against World Champs
Scandal-hit French football chief Noel Le Graet quits


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft