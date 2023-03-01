Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi beats Mbappe to FIFA Best prize

Putellas claims women\'s award

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Putellas claims women's awardPARIS, FEB 28: Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina and Spain's Alexia Putellas retained the women's award at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men's gong with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema having been the other contender to claim the prize.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

The award, which is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists and also fans, recognises a year in which the former Barcelona star crowned his glorious career by leading Argentina to victory at the World Cup.

Messi scored twice in an epic final in Doha as Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe netting a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a remarkable 3-3 draw.

He also claimed the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, although Mbappe was the top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.

"This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career," Messi said of his World Cup win as he collected his award.

"It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true," added Messi, who was sat in the Paris theatre in between Mbappe and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. He took the prize just 24 hours after combining with Mbappe to lead PSG to a 3-0 win against Marseille in Ligue 1.

Putellas pips Mead and Morgan
The 35-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, succeeds Polish star Robert Lewandowski on the FIFA honours list, while Putellas retained the women's prize despite spending the second half of last year out injured.

The 29-year-old beat England's European Championship-winning striker Beth Mead and United States star Alex Morgan to add the FIFA crown to the Ballon d'Or, which she has also won two years running.

Putellas is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last July which ruled her out of the Euro in England with Spain.
Prior to that she had scored 11 goals on Barcelona's run to the Champions League final, which they lost to Lyon.

Putellas has previously said she hopes to return from injury in time to play again this season, but it remains to be seen whether she will feature for Spain at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar was also recognised as Lionel Scaloni claimed the men's coach's honour and Emiliano Martinez was named the best male goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, England's European Championship victory helped their Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman win the prize for best women's coach, while Mary Earps was named the women's goalkeeper of the year.

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shammi, Shohan and Joydev make new records in Weightlifting
New Zealand beat England by one run in 'crazy' second Test
Youth Games to strengthen pipeline: Shahed Reza
Rangpur champion of women's Handball
BOA, BGF mourn death of cyclist Maruf
Tigers to play aggressive cricket in all three dept
Tigers upbeat to get winning start against World Champs
Scandal-hit French football chief Noel Le Graet quits


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft