BGMEA seeks Dutch support for sustainable growth of RMG industry

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

A five member parliamentary delegation of Netherlands held a meeting with  the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and discussed opportunities of increasing Dutch collaboration to push  Bangladesh's RMG industry's development to a more sustainable way.

The five-member parliamentary delegation include Pim van Strien, Alexander Hammelburg, Mustafa Amhaouch, Raymond de Roon, and Stieneke van der Graaf, said a press release.

Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen, Deputy Head of Mission Thijs Woudstra, BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and First Secretary at the embassy Bas Blaauw were also present in the meeting on Monday.

They held discussions about potential areas of collaboration to support the industry especially in the areas of environmental sustainability - circular fashion, recycling, energy efficiency.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave the delegation an overview of RMG industry including its progress at workplace safety as well as social and environmental compliances.

He also apprised the Dutch parliamentarians of the strategic vision-2030 that aims to secure a sustainable and better future of Bangladesh's RMG industry.

In accordance with the renewed vision, the industry has been fulfilling social, ecological and community obligations while striving to remain economically viable through innovation, digitization, diversification and being more productive, he said.

Faruque Hassan praised the Netherlands government's support to developing  Textile Technology Business Center (TTBC) at BGMEA Complex, a one-stop resource center and knowledge hub for the textile industry.

He requested the Netherlands government through the visiting Parliament Members to consider an extension of the transition period of GSP (EBA) from 3 years now to 6 years to ensure smoother post LDC graduation.

He called on the Dutch government to extend more support to the industry in terms of knowledge, technology and funds in becoming more energy and resource efficient, recycling and other environmental areas.

The BGMEA President also sought cooperation of the Netherlands in developing knowledge and skills of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business through collaboration with leading Dutch fashion universities and institutes.


