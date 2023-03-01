

BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter



Citizens can access the Protein-O-Meter tool by logging on to 'Right To Protein'. Protein-O-Meter can help citizens to calculate their daily protein requirement basis individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and by sharing detailed inputs of the food consumed at different times of the day.



The Protein-O-Meter can assess protein content in local cuisines and dishes such as chicken spice curry, beef kala vuna, illish curry, payesh (whole fat milk), egg curry, etc.



The goal of this tool is to showcase the protein gap in one's diet, act as a reminder to all citizens to be aware of their protein goals and consume one-fourth of protein in every meal.



While protein is the most essential macronutrient for our overall well-being, protein deficiency continues to be a trigger for many health concerns. Experts in Bangladesh suggest that awareness of protein foods, their benefits and long-term behaviour change among citizens is the need of the hour. To drive this mission, 'Protein Day' and tools such as the 'Protein-O-Meter' will help drive self-awareness and behaviour change.



This year, Protein Day observed with the theme of 'Easy Access to Protein for All'. The goal this year is to therefore draw attention to the accessibility of protein foods and encourage citizens to learn more about the many protein food choices available. The day will help drive nutritional education drive on protein at different platforms in the country, including social media-led mass awareness, supported by like-minded individuals, brands, organisations, experts, associations and more.



About 'Right To Protein': 'Right To Protein' is a public health awareness initiative to educate citizens about the importance of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition, health and well-being.



#RightToProtein initiative aspires to build knowledge of different types of protein sources, both, animal and plant protein-based, to meet larger nutritional goals. Right To Protein aims to develop an ecosystem of institutions, organisations, experts, professionals and more to drive protein awareness, debunk myths and misconceptions about protein and protein food sources and rally for nutrition security through adequate protein consumption.



The ecosystem will aim to improve the production, consumption quality, and consistency of plant and animal proteins. Right To Protein is supported by several like-minded global individuals, academicians, professionals, and institutions and is open for those who would like to join and/or contribute in any capacity, including providing knowledge, and technical support or as promotion partners.

