Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter

BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter

Bangladesh launched its maiden protein calculator called 'Protein-O-Meter,' under a public health awareness initiative Right To Protein,' while observing Protein Day along with many countries on Monday.

Citizens can access the Protein-O-Meter tool by logging on to 'Right To Protein'. Protein-O-Meter can help citizens to calculate their daily protein requirement basis individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and by sharing detailed inputs of the food consumed at different times of the day.

The Protein-O-Meter can assess protein content in local cuisines and dishes such as chicken spice curry, beef kala vuna, illish curry, payesh (whole fat milk), egg curry, etc.

The goal of this tool is to showcase the protein gap in one's diet, act as a reminder to all citizens to be aware of their protein goals and consume one-fourth of protein in every meal.

While protein is the most essential macronutrient for our overall well-being, protein deficiency continues to be a trigger for many health concerns. Experts in Bangladesh suggest that awareness of protein foods, their benefits and long-term behaviour change among citizens is the need of the hour. To drive this mission, 'Protein Day' and tools such as the 'Protein-O-Meter' will help drive self-awareness and behaviour change.

This year, Protein Day observed with the theme of 'Easy Access to Protein for All'. The goal this year is to therefore draw attention to the accessibility of protein foods and encourage citizens to learn more about the many protein food choices available. The day will help drive nutritional education drive on protein at different platforms in the country, including social media-led mass awareness, supported by like-minded individuals, brands, organisations, experts, associations and more.

About 'Right To Protein': 'Right To Protein' is a public health awareness initiative to educate citizens about the importance of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition, health and well-being.

#RightToProtein initiative aspires to build knowledge of different types of protein sources, both, animal and plant protein-based, to meet larger nutritional goals. Right To Protein aims to develop an ecosystem of institutions, organisations, experts, professionals and more to drive protein awareness, debunk myths and misconceptions about protein and protein food sources and rally for nutrition security through adequate protein consumption.

The ecosystem will aim to improve the production, consumption quality, and consistency of plant and animal proteins. Right To Protein is supported by several like-minded global individuals, academicians, professionals, and institutions and is open for those who would like to join and/or contribute in any capacity, including providing knowledge, and technical support or as promotion partners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA seeks Dutch support for sustainable growth of RMG industry
BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter
30pc of life insurance claims not settled: IDRA chair
Bangladesh economy shows signs of improvement: MCCI
Deposits thru agent banking decline slightly in Dec
Lanka for fast-tracking trade agreement with Bangladesh
BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur
UK's Sunak in N Ireland to sell breakthrough Brexit deal


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft