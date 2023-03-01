Deposits thru agent banking decline slightly in Dec

Deposits collection through the country's agent banking outlets slightly declined to Tk 30,157 crore in December compared with Tk 30,663 crore in earlier September.



According to quarterly report of Bangladesh Bank (BB) on agent banking, deposits collection in rural areas fell by 4.29 per cent while in urban areas it grew by 8.27 per cent in December-end quarter over the previous quarter.



Deposits through agent banking outlets were Tk 27,754.5 crore in June 2022 and Tk 24,294 crore in December 2021. So, the overall growth was 24.14 per cent in 2022 over the previous year.



Experts said deposit growth in the banking system was sluggish in recent months due to high inflationary pressure, economic crisis, low interest rate and loan irregularities.



Bank deposits stood at Tk 14,89,169 crore in December 2022, posting a 5.66-per cent growth compared with Tk 14,09,342 crore in December 2021, according to Bangladesh Bank data.



In December 2022, the number of agent banking accounts increased by 24.41 per cent to 17,475,949 from 14,047,491 in December 2021. The highest number of accounts and the highest amount were in the form of savings.



About 84 per cent of the accounts were savings account indicating that households rather than businesses tended to use agent banking services to a greater extent. According to BB data, the number of deposit accounts through agent banking was 1.74 crore as of December 31.



The total number of male accountholders, female accountholders and other deposit account accountholders were 87.93 lakh, 83.88 lakh and 2.60 lakh respectively. Remittance collection through agents increased slightly.



At the end of December 2022, the amount of inward remittances through agent banking rose to Tk 1,149,17.37 crore. It increased by 7.77 per cent over the September 2022 quarter.



The outstanding balance as on December 2022 was Tk 6,440.58 crore, of which Tk 2.365.08 crore was in urban areas and Tk 4,075.51 crore in rural areas. As of December 2022, lending through agent banking rose to Tk 10,307.26 crore.



Total loan increased by 16.06 per cent over the previous quarter, indicating that lending through agent banking was getting momentum. The volume of deposits showed no increase over the previous quarter.



But the volume of loan disbursed through agent banking accounts increased by 16.06 per cent over the previous quarter, the central bank said in its report.



The volume of loan disbursement through agent banking was still not significant compared with the volume of deposits. This is due to the fact that most banks are yet to develop feasible infrastructure for loan disbursement and recovery through agent outlets, the BB report said. Bangladesh Bank introduced agent banking in 2013.



At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in the country; of them, top five banks registered 70 per cent of total agents. Bank Asia has 5,305 agents or 35 per cent, the highest of the total agents followed by Islami Bank Bangladesh having 2,694 agents or 18 per cent,



Dutch-Bangla Bank has 1,072 agent banks, BRAC Bank has 910 agents, The City Bank has 678 or 4 per cent of the total.



