Lanka for fast-tracking trade agreement with Bangladesh

COLOMBO, Feb 28: Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved the fast-tracking of a preferential trade agreement with its South Asian neighbour Bangladesh, a cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.



"Entering into new trade deals is part of government policy and it is imperative our exporters are supported to ensure that Sri Lanka can emerge from this financial crisis," spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing.



Sri Lanka recently established a International Trade Office to restart stalled trade deal talks with China and Thailand as well as expand an existing agreement with India. Reuters



