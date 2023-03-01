Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Diplomatic Correspondent

BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur

BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur

Bangladesh on Tuesday sought Argentina's support to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur, as Argentina is the current chair of trade bloc.

Mercosur is a South American trade bloc established by the Treaty of Asunci�n in 1991 and Protocol of Ouro Preto in 1994. Its full members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Bangladesh also sought Argentina's support for its inclusion in Mercosur to boost its trade and economy.

Bangladesh also requested Argentina to consider lowering the existing 35 percent duty imposed on readymade garments (RMG) products and withdrawing $0.16 per kg anti-dumping duty on jute bags and sacks from Bangladesh to have greater market access.
 
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen sought all these support from the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero during a bi-lateral meeting at National Guest House Jamuna on Monday night.

 "Argentina would support Bangladesh's initiative to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with the South American regional economic organisation Mercosur during its current presidency," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has hoped.

However, in response, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero suggested that Bangladesh pursue a preferential trade agreement (PTA) instead of FTA.

Argentine FM Santiago Cafiero gave this suggestion during the bi-lateral meeting.

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero visiting Dhaka with a 34-member high level delegation. He inaugurated his country's new embassy and held talks on deepening bilateral trade and cultural relations with different leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting Momen said offered Argentina to import garments, pharmaceutical items, jute and jute goods, leathers and leather goods from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh mainly imports edible oil particularly soybean oil, animal and vegetable fats , oil seeds, fruits, grains, dairy products, bird eggs and natural honey.

The foreign minister showed interest in wider cooperation between Bangladesh and Argentina in agriculture, agro-processing, cattle and poultry industries, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, the ICT sector, heavy and light machinery and equipment.  

Santiago and Momen emphasised the importance of enhancing close collaboration to increase bilateral trade and investment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA seeks Dutch support for sustainable growth of RMG industry
BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter
30pc of life insurance claims not settled: IDRA chair
Bangladesh economy shows signs of improvement: MCCI
Deposits thru agent banking decline slightly in Dec
Lanka for fast-tracking trade agreement with Bangladesh
BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur
UK's Sunak in N Ireland to sell breakthrough Brexit deal


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft