

BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur



Mercosur is a South American trade bloc established by the Treaty of Asunci�n in 1991 and Protocol of Ouro Preto in 1994. Its full members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.



Bangladesh also sought Argentina's support for its inclusion in Mercosur to boost its trade and economy.



Bangladesh also requested Argentina to consider lowering the existing 35 percent duty imposed on readymade garments (RMG) products and withdrawing $0.16 per kg anti-dumping duty on jute bags and sacks from Bangladesh to have greater market access.



Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen sought all these support from the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero during a bi-lateral meeting at National Guest House Jamuna on Monday night.



"Argentina would support Bangladesh's initiative to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with the South American regional economic organisation Mercosur during its current presidency," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has hoped.



However, in response, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero suggested that Bangladesh pursue a preferential trade agreement (PTA) instead of FTA.



Argentine FM Santiago Cafiero gave this suggestion during the bi-lateral meeting.



Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero visiting Dhaka with a 34-member high level delegation. He inaugurated his country's new embassy and held talks on deepening bilateral trade and cultural relations with different leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



During the meeting Momen said offered Argentina to import garments, pharmaceutical items, jute and jute goods, leathers and leather goods from Bangladesh.



Bangladesh mainly imports edible oil particularly soybean oil, animal and vegetable fats , oil seeds, fruits, grains, dairy products, bird eggs and natural honey.



The foreign minister showed interest in wider cooperation between Bangladesh and Argentina in agriculture, agro-processing, cattle and poultry industries, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, the ICT sector, heavy and light machinery and equipment.



Santiago and Momen emphasised the importance of enhancing close collaboration to increase bilateral trade and investment.



Bangladesh on Tuesday sought Argentina's support to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur, as Argentina is the current chair of trade bloc.Mercosur is a South American trade bloc established by the Treaty of Asunci�n in 1991 and Protocol of Ouro Preto in 1994. Its full members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.Bangladesh also sought Argentina's support for its inclusion in Mercosur to boost its trade and economy.Bangladesh also requested Argentina to consider lowering the existing 35 percent duty imposed on readymade garments (RMG) products and withdrawing $0.16 per kg anti-dumping duty on jute bags and sacks from Bangladesh to have greater market access.Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen sought all these support from the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero during a bi-lateral meeting at National Guest House Jamuna on Monday night."Argentina would support Bangladesh's initiative to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with the South American regional economic organisation Mercosur during its current presidency," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has hoped.However, in response, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero suggested that Bangladesh pursue a preferential trade agreement (PTA) instead of FTA.Argentine FM Santiago Cafiero gave this suggestion during the bi-lateral meeting.Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero visiting Dhaka with a 34-member high level delegation. He inaugurated his country's new embassy and held talks on deepening bilateral trade and cultural relations with different leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.During the meeting Momen said offered Argentina to import garments, pharmaceutical items, jute and jute goods, leathers and leather goods from Bangladesh.Bangladesh mainly imports edible oil particularly soybean oil, animal and vegetable fats , oil seeds, fruits, grains, dairy products, bird eggs and natural honey.The foreign minister showed interest in wider cooperation between Bangladesh and Argentina in agriculture, agro-processing, cattle and poultry industries, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, the ICT sector, heavy and light machinery and equipment.Santiago and Momen emphasised the importance of enhancing close collaboration to increase bilateral trade and investment.