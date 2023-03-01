realme leads with 240W smartphone charging record

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, is disrupting the smartphone industry and leading the way in innovation with its new 240W smartphone charging facility, which will redefine charging experience of the smartphone users.



This new innovation in charging technology attests the findings of the new report by Counterpoint that says realme is staying true to its 'Dare to leap' motto, says a press release.



This 240W smartphone charging will ensure fast charging for all and the users can achieve full charge in 20-25 minutes. realme is the first brand to introduce a 240W-capable smartphone in the mainland, China, which offers the fastest-charging power under Type-C standard. This technology will also be available for global users as realme is going to launch GT3, equipped with 240W fast charging facility, at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on 28 February 2023.



Owing to busy modern lifestyle, users want technology that will ensure fastest charging. To meet this need of the users, realme has come up with the latest industry-first 240W power output which will take fast charging to the next level. This charging innovation represents the highest standard of fast charging technology in the industry today.



Established with the mission of empowering the young consumers with leap-forward technology and design, realme is highly banking on innovation in fast charging technology for their smartphones and enhance smartphone experience. Despite being a young brand, realme has been playing instrumental role in the industry to make fast charging available to all while catering to users of all price segments. This is a reflection of realme's commitment to introduce the latest technologies at lower price segments.



