

Youngsters celebrate language month on digital platforms



The country is home to over 40 different languages, and the government has made efforts to protect and promote these languages through various policies and programs.



However, the new generation, which has grown up in a digital age, has found new ways to express their love for their language and culture, says a press release.



Digital platforms like TikTok have become a popular space for young people to connect with others who share their interests and to express their emotions and sentiments about their language and culture.



And as platforms like TikTok continues to grow in popularity, it is clear that their influence goes beyond just entertainment. These platforms have the power to amplify underrepresented voices, promote diverse cultures, and connect people from all corners of the world.



By dedicating resources and creating campaigns that celebrate language and culture, TikTok, for example, has shown its commitment to creating a platform that is not only entertaining but also meaningful and inclusive.



This February, TikTok launched several hashtags to celebrate the month of language in Bangladesh, including the #BoiMela and #BookTokBD campaigns, which aimed to bring more visibility to the book community in the country. Through these hashtags, creators like @alligator.films, @imtiazfilms and @aphroditeinretrograde shared their favourite books, recommended their favourite stalls at book fairs, and helped users discover new titles to add to their reading lists.



In addition, the platform celebrated International Mother Language Day on 21st February with the #AmarBhasha hashtag, which helped creators like @pritomhasanofficial, @fairosenawar_ and @keto_bhai share their love for the Bengali language and connect with others who share the same passion. The hashtag was also used to share information about the country's history and culture and to honour the martyrs who fought for the recognition of the Bengali language.



TikTok's efforts to celebrate the month of language were met with enthusiastic participation from its users, who used the platform to share their love for Bengali language through music and books. The platform has become a central space for the new generation to express their emotions and sentiments about the Bengali language, and to channel them through their new digital tools and platforms.



The #BoiMela hashtag, for example, helped showcase the country's national book fair, the Ekushey Book Fair or Amor Ekushe Grantha Mela popularly known as Ekushey Boi Mela, which has become an important cultural event. The book fair is a space for people to discover new authors and titles and to connect with others who share the same love for books.

