Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACI launches two education apps

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

ACI launches two education apps

ACI launches two education apps

ACI Ltd has brought two new digital educational apps- "Medhabir Supernova" and "Kids Brain Builder". The two apps were launched in a grandeur inauguration ceremony at the ACI Centre Auditorium on Monday, says a press release.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, was present as the chief guest and Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, , attended the event online as the special guest.

M. Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of ACI Limited, Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of ACI Limited, Shusmita Anis , Managing Director of ACI Formulations Limited, Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of Shwapno, Project leader Md. Moniruzzaman, officers and employees of various departments, various media workers and invited distinguished guests were also present in the ceremony.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said: "Children can learn many things by themselves if they get a chance to learn spontaneously.

Medhabir Supernova and Kids Brain Builder apps will make learning easier for children and make them curious about learning."

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: 'In this digital era, the world of knowing and learning should be simple, joyful and as wide as the outer space. I believe, only through such an extraordinary combination of education and technology, the future Bangladesh and the young generation will move towards the fulfilment of the dream of digital Bangladesh.'

Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of ACI Limited, said, 'ACI wants to participate in developing the talent and learning ability of the children. We want to combine the power of the internet with creative learning methods to make knowledge more accessible and allow imaginative problem-solving skills to develop. It would be our dream to reach children from both the urban towns to the remotest villages to learn difficult concepts of science with clear animation and examples.'

Project leader Md. Moniruzzaman said, 'Through this app, students will be able to study and solve their problems by themselves. We want our children to represent Bangladesh to the whole world with their unique talent and individuality.'

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of Shwapno, thanked everyone in the closing speech and said, 'Let's all guide our children in the path to the bright future for building a smart Bangladesh of tomorrow.'

Both Medhabir Supernova and Kids Brain Builder Android apps can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA seeks Dutch support for sustainable growth of RMG industry
BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter
30pc of life insurance claims not settled: IDRA chair
Bangladesh economy shows signs of improvement: MCCI
Deposits thru agent banking decline slightly in Dec
Lanka for fast-tracking trade agreement with Bangladesh
BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur
UK's Sunak in N Ireland to sell breakthrough Brexit deal


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft