Salman opens Samsung K-pop extravaganza

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:30 AM
Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

As an ode to the exemplary relationship between Korea and Bangladesh, Samsung presented the country's first-ever K-pop concert at Showcase Korea 2023 - a part of Korea Week 2023.

The electrifying performances featuring famous K-pop bands and taekwondo teams were held at Hall 3 of International Convention City Bashundhara on February 25 and 26.

The two-day-long fair was inaugurated by Chief Guest Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private sector industry and investment. The event was also graced by Md. Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI, as Special Guest; and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun as Guest of Honor.

The event began at 11.30 AM with guest registration and networking, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony by Chief Guest at 1:30 PM. The two-day long event exhibited an array of Korean goods with over 40 companies participating.

To keep the spirit of Korean music and culture alive among all the guests and attendees, the country's first-ever K-pop concert featuring Boy group "TAN" and girl group "ICU", along with Korean martial art Taekwondo performance team "Nolja" was held, with Samsung as its title sponsor.

Moreover, as part of the event, Samsung showcased its latest lines of Consumer Electronics and Galaxy Smartphones. This comes as a testament to Samsung's contribution to the exemplary friendship that Bangladesh and South Korea enjoy, propelling Bangladesh towards its Smart Bangladesh vision with Samsung as a proud partner.

Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, "South Korea and Bangladesh have been exemplifying a remarkable friendship for 50 years now. As a Korean company, Samsung aims to contribute to strengthening this very relationship, taking both countries towards their goals for years to come. With the power of innovation, we believe in reaching all possibilities."


