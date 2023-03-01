Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank holds strategic business meet-2023

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

NRBC Bank's Strategic Business Meet-2023 was held with the commitment to provide easy banking services for all. NRBC Bank  recently made a sustainable strategic policy in the three-days conference in Gaibandha under the slogan of 'Think Big', says a press release.

Bank's chairman S M Parvez Tamal, Vice chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman, AM Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Alternate director Dr. Kutub Uddin, Independent director Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia gave directions on various issues related to banking in this event.

Under the supervision of National Integrity Strategy of Bangladesh, 7 employees were recognized by "Shuddhachar" Award at this conference. 25 employees were also awarded as Star Performers of the Bank. Besides that Best Branch, Sub Branch, BRTA Booth, Land Registration Booth and Electricity Bill Collection Booth were also awarded.

Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal said that the year 2023 is very challenging due to various global reasons. We want to use this challenge as an opportunity. We have adopted strategic policies. Our focus is to provide easy banking services to people in remote areas. We will appear at people's doorsteps with simple banking services in hard times. Microcredit loan, apps and internet based alternative banking services will be strengthened and implemented. We will give priority to compliance matters in providing services.

It has to be mentioned that, NRBC Bank began its journey on April 2, 2013, as a scheduled Bank. NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 103 branches and more than thousands of sub-branches, booth and services centers across the country. At the end of  2022, the amount of bank deposits stood at Tk. 15 thousand crores and disbursed loans of Tk. 13 thousand crores.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA seeks Dutch support for sustainable growth of RMG industry
BD launches maiden protein calculator Protein-O-Meter
30pc of life insurance claims not settled: IDRA chair
Bangladesh economy shows signs of improvement: MCCI
Deposits thru agent banking decline slightly in Dec
Lanka for fast-tracking trade agreement with Bangladesh
BD seeks to sign FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur
UK's Sunak in N Ireland to sell breakthrough Brexit deal


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]rverbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft