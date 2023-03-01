NRBC Bank holds strategic business meet-2023

NRBC Bank's Strategic Business Meet-2023 was held with the commitment to provide easy banking services for all. NRBC Bank recently made a sustainable strategic policy in the three-days conference in Gaibandha under the slogan of 'Think Big', says a press release.



Bank's chairman S M Parvez Tamal, Vice chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman, AM Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Alternate director Dr. Kutub Uddin, Independent director Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia gave directions on various issues related to banking in this event.



Under the supervision of National Integrity Strategy of Bangladesh, 7 employees were recognized by "Shuddhachar" Award at this conference. 25 employees were also awarded as Star Performers of the Bank. Besides that Best Branch, Sub Branch, BRTA Booth, Land Registration Booth and Electricity Bill Collection Booth were also awarded.



Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal said that the year 2023 is very challenging due to various global reasons. We want to use this challenge as an opportunity. We have adopted strategic policies. Our focus is to provide easy banking services to people in remote areas. We will appear at people's doorsteps with simple banking services in hard times. Microcredit loan, apps and internet based alternative banking services will be strengthened and implemented. We will give priority to compliance matters in providing services.



It has to be mentioned that, NRBC Bank began its journey on April 2, 2013, as a scheduled Bank. NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 103 branches and more than thousands of sub-branches, booth and services centers across the country. At the end of 2022, the amount of bank deposits stood at Tk. 15 thousand crores and disbursed loans of Tk. 13 thousand crores.