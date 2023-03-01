UK food inflation hits record: Survey







LONDON, Feb 28: UK food price inflation has soared to a record peak as Britons suffer under a cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey Tuesday.Prices accelerated 17.1 percent in the four weeks to February 19 compared with a year earlier, data provider Kantar said after tracking the cost of more than 75,000 products. That was the highest increase recorded by Kantar, which began its survey in 2008."Shoppers have been facing sustained price rises for some time nowThis is having a big impact on people's lives," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at the group. AFP