

OPPO launches smartphone Reno8 T



With numerous other state-of-the-art features like cutting-edge Fiberglass-Leather Stitch Design, 48-Month Fluency Protection, certified SGS Eye Care Display and 5,000mAh battery, OPPO Reno8 T is priced at BDT 32,990 only.



With the launching OPPO Reno8 T is now available for pre-orders. Customers opting for the pre-order will receive exclusive Reno8 T gift box, three month of free screen replacement and internet bundle offer. OPPO users will also get BDT 5,000 extra value while availing the exchange offer!



Along with other high officials from OPPO, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also graced the launching event with his presence to spread the aspiration for exploration of passion.



Reno8 T comes bearing a 100MP portrait camera, for the first time in the Reno Series in Bangladesh, allowing users to capture the beauty of Bangladesh, in portrait with exceptional clarity.



OPPO Reno8 T has undergone complete upgradation to deliver new experiences in imaging, design and performance. Offering a 100MP Portrait Camera and 40x Microlens, OPPO Reno8 T is all set to empower users to explore their passion for photography and capture stunning, professional-quality portraits. The camera also houses a 2MP depth camera for vivid details and a 32MP front camera for the amazing selfies. Alongside other remarkable imaging features like Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR and AI Portrait Retouching, OPPO users can now take their photography to the new next level.



OPPO Reno8 T is available in two glorious colors; Sunset Orange and Starry Black.The Sunset Orange color of new OPPO Reno8 T features a Fiberglass-Leather Stitch Design that uses a new technique to enable the removal of plastic edging, resulting in a cover that is lighter and thinner than traditional leather-like battery covers. This design creates a premium experience through a unified design brought by more rounded edges without sacrificing durability. The Starry Black color of OPPO Reno8 T boasts the OPPO Glow Technique that gives the handset a silky-smooth touch.



The phone comes with customizable Orbit Lights which offer five different notification settings that can be personalized with different colors. In terms of the outlook, Reno8 T boasts an Ultra-Slim Body Design, resulting in a stunningly elegant design that is suitable for everyone! Moreover, with the upgraded ColorOS 13, 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC, the device offers a super powerful and seamless smartphone experience.



Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said: "We hope the new arrival in the Reno series, the OPPO Reno8 T, will empower the users with all that they need to explore endless possibilities."

