

Top 11 teams to take part in Robi r-ventures 3.0 Grand Finale



Top 25 teams were shortlisted for the semi-finals round. These teams underwent an extensive startup training from top industry experts earlier this month, says a press release.



Following the training, the teams then presented their ideas to the jury panel, which included Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad, SBK Tech Ventures' Founder & Managing Director, Sonia Bashir Kabir, RedDot Digital's Chief Executive Officer, Hasib Mustabsir, and The City Bank's Head of Planning & Business Development and Acting Head, Digital Financial Service, Mujtanibul Ahmed.



The top 11 teams that made it to the final round are Jomma and HishabPlus from Fintech , Drishti from Assistive Technology, Digi Dokaan Limited from ecommerce and retail, Fabric Lagbe Ltd from Garments Tech, ANTT Robotics from Software & Technology, Mile from GreenTech/Mobility, YOUR-Campus from Consumer Services, Recycle Jar Ecosystem from Circular economy/Cleantech, Uqeel from Legal Tech and Relaxy Limited - Health Tech industry.



The judges selected the ideas based on the strength & uniqueness of concept, business model, financial projections, and impact. The grand finale will be held on March 5 next.



