Top 11 teams to take part in Robi r-ventures 3.0 Grand Finale

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

r-ventures 3.0, Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship program has selected the top 11 ideas for the grand finale. The semifinal round was held recently, and televised on the popular TV channel, Deepto.

Top 25 teams were shortlisted for the semi-finals round. These teams underwent an extensive startup training from top industry experts earlier this month, says a press release.

Following the training, the teams then presented their ideas to the jury panel, which included Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad, SBK Tech Ventures' Founder & Managing Director, Sonia Bashir Kabir, RedDot Digital's Chief Executive Officer, Hasib Mustabsir, and The City Bank's Head of Planning & Business Development and Acting Head, Digital Financial Service, Mujtanibul Ahmed.

The top 11 teams that made it to the final round are Jomma and HishabPlus from Fintech , Drishti from Assistive Technology, Digi Dokaan Limited from ecommerce and retail, Fabric Lagbe Ltd from Garments Tech, ANTT Robotics from Software & Technology, Mile from GreenTech/Mobility, YOUR-Campus from Consumer Services, Recycle Jar Ecosystem from Circular economy/Cleantech, Uqeel from Legal Tech and Relaxy Limited - Health Tech industry.

The judges selected the ideas based on the strength & uniqueness of concept, business model, financial projections, and impact. The grand finale will be held on March 5 next.


