Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:29 AM
Home Business

Nagad-Rokomari online book fair to run till March 31

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

The month-long Amar Ekushey Boi Mela has ended for this year, but book lovers have nothing to worry about as the Nagad-Rokomari online book fair will continue for one more month till March 31.

And, book enthusiasts will also keep on enjoying an instant cashback up to 21 percent on payments through Nagad gateway for their desired books bought from the online book fair 2023 that began on February 1, says a press release.  

Nagad has dangled this campaign to assist booklovers in buying books of their choice at exciting prices. Customers will be able to avail themselves of this cashback more than once, subject to fulfilling all relevant terms and conditions. They will enjoy this offer on discounted prices of books.

According to Rokomari authorities, the online book fair is getting a very good response. As per their estimates, in 20 days of February this year, they received 66.71 percent more orders for books than in the same period a month ago. Their book sales also jumped 86.02 percent year-on-year in February 2023.   

Under this campaign, customers can enjoy an instant cashback of up to Tk 75 on each transaction and a maximum of Tk 100 during the entire campaign only if they buy books from Rokomari website and make payments through Nagad gateway. The cashback offer, however, will not be valid if the payment is done via the Nagad app or USSD (*167#). Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offer.

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief sales officer of Nagad, said, "The Nagad-Rokomari online book fair will continue, offering book lovers an opportunity to buy their desired books at discounted prices.

"We jointly arranged the book fair to encourage our booklover customers to read books. We believe it will be a great experience for them," he noted.

Chairman of OnnoRokom Group Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said, "Currently, rokomari.com has a collection of 2 lakh books with over 80,000 writers and more than 8,000 publishers associated with it. Booklovers can easily choose their favorite books on such a vast platform. The book delivery service from Rokomari is also available for customer convenience."


