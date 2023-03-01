Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying

Stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the investors resume buying prospective shares particularly of IT sector pulling up indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).



At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse DSE, advanced 17.74 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 6,216.



DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 3.28 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 1,359. Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 2.21 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 2,220.



Another important indicator of the market, DSE turnover also rose to Tk 420 crore, from Tk 261 crore - the turnover on Monday.



Of the issues traded, 106 advanced, 56 declined, and 146 did not see any price movement.



At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 27 points. Shares worth Tk 4.77 crore were traded in the market. 46 of the 137 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 40 has decreased and the price of 51 has remained unchanged.