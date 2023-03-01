Huawei, UNESCO to cultivate global talents

As part of the Mobile World Congress 2023, Huawei has partnered with UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) to cultivate global talents. The announcement was made at a Digital Talent Summit co-hosted by Huawei and the Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) - the Secretariat of GAL.



At the Summit, Huawei and UIL agreed to promote the use of technology to raise literacy, says a press release.



They also signed a cooperation agreement under which Huawei will fund an expansion of UIL's current initiatives to enhance educators' use of technology in developing countries. Currently, the UIL initiative operates in Bangladesh, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan.



Moreover, Huawei's Carrier BG President Li Peng shared insights on how 5G is opening doors to an intelligent world and how the leap to 5.5G would be a key milestone along this journey at MWC Day 0 Forum.



In this Forum, Li Peng spoke about how the industry must work together to move faster towards a green, and intelligent world; and that Huawei's GUIDE business blueprint could help lay the foundation for this important achievement. He shed light on the latest situation and innovation within 5G capabilities around the world.



