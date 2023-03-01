Video
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023
BGMEA urges exporters to be cautious about counterfeit products

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BGMEA has cautioned its member factories about manufacturing counterfeit garments in the wake of a review of US of intellectual property rights issues in the apparel sector in the South Asian country.

Two Western trade associations have claimed Bangladesh and some other countries export counterfeit or knock-off garments with designs similar to those of famous apparel brands.

The United State Trade Representative, or USTR, has started reviewing the intellectual property rights issues in the readymade garments sector in Bangladesh following a complaint by the American Apparel and Footwear Association or AAFA.

The French Union des Fabricants, or UNIFAB, made similar allegations against Bangladeshi apparel exporters.

Bangladesh commerce ministry objected to the US decision to review the apparel industry. It sought more time to explain the issue.
 
The BGMEA, in a letter to its members, said the AAFA made the submission to include Bangladesh and some other countries on the priority watch list of the USTR's special review for alleged involvement in exporting counterfeit goods, including clothing.

"The BGMEA has taken this matter seriously and we are working with our government. The government of Bangladesh has made an initial submission, and a detailed submission is being prepared currently," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in the letter dated Feb 23.

The readymade garment entrepreneurs should not "label ourselves as a source of counterfeit goods", he said.

Noting that they have so far focused mostly on social and environmental compliance issues, Faruque said: "We now have to pay more attention to these emerging issues governing trade across borders."

He urged the members of the association to be more careful about the right ownership of the products they are manufacturing, particularly if a licensee, importer or agent of the brand owner places the order.

Faruque said the BGMEA would take up capacity-building programmes about intellectual property rights, including raising awareness and dissemination of relevant knowledge and information.

"We should commit ourselves to say 'no' to any business that involves the violation of IPR. If we can do so, it will give us an extra edge as we are transitioning to a middle-income
country.     bdnews24.com


