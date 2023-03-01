Video
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023
Business

Premier Bank holds workshop on agent banking

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023
Business Desk

Premier Bank holds workshop on agent banking

Premier Bank holds workshop on agent banking

The Premier Bank Limited has organised 3-day workshop on Scope of Agent Banking Business and Roles and Responsibilities of Branches for the Branch Managers recently at the Learning, Training and Development Centre (LTDC) of The Premier Bank Limited Head Office, says a press release.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop while  Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank attended the occasion as the Special Guest. The workshop was conducted by the Head of LTDC Sadia Mobin Hannan where Md. Ahsan Ul Alam, EVP and Head of Agent Banking Division along with  Md. Tarek Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing & Communication attended the occasion.

The importance of the financial inclusion to achieve the SDG goal and also to ensure the banking services for the mass population through Agent Banking Services were discussed by the distinguished guests. Branch Managers & Branch Officials of The Premier Bank Limited attended the workshop.


