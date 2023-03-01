

Premier Bank holds workshop on agent banking



M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop while Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank attended the occasion as the Special Guest. The workshop was conducted by the Head of LTDC Sadia Mobin Hannan where Md. Ahsan Ul Alam, EVP and Head of Agent Banking Division along with Md. Tarek Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing & Communication attended the occasion.



The importance of the financial inclusion to achieve the SDG goal and also to ensure the banking services for the mass population through Agent Banking Services were discussed by the distinguished guests. Branch Managers & Branch Officials of The Premier Bank Limited attended the workshop.



