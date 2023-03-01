Video
Moshiur for inclusion of informal sector in national economy

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister's adviser on Economic Affairs Dr Moshiur Rahman underscored the need for including the contribution of informal sector in national economy.

"The informal sector of the country is very large. It is completely deviated from the formal sector. But there is a relationship between the formal sector and the unofficial sector. So, we should include informal sector in computation of the  national economy," he said.

Dr Moshiur Rahman said these while speaking as chief guest at a discussion marking the 'National Statistics Day-2023' at Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) auditorium in the city on Monday.

Bangladesh observed the day for the third time in order to make the government statistics more public-oriented and also to reach this information to the doorsteps of people.

The theme of this year's National Statistics Day was 'Development of Statistics System, Formation of Smart Bangladesh (Porishongkhan Bebosthar Unnoyon, Smart Bangladesh Gothon)'. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Moshiur Rahman said the manpower in Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) should be increased in order to work on accurate statistics.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the BBS in 1974 as a unique and separate body for obtaining accurate information and reliable statistics for adoption and implementation of developmental plans.

Since its inception, BBS has been providing timely and reliable data on policy formulation, adoption and implementation of development plans at national and regional levels, he added.

He mentioned that the use of digital technology in collection, compilation and publication of information by BBS will accelerate the government's commitment to building a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

Highlighting the success of development in the last decade, Dr Shamsul Alam said  Bangladesh has received a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the success of its integrated management. BBS Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin presided over the discussion.    BSS


