

Padma Bank signs agreement with Akter Properties Ltd



Under the agreement, customers of Akter Properties would be able to enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing and promotional offers from Padma Bank. Padma Bank customers will also get various benefits from Akter Properties.



Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank and Mohammed Akter Biswas, Managing Director of Akhter Properties Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.



Akter Properties Chairman and CEO Nasreen Khan and Padma Bank's Head of Retail and SME Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Shayantani Twisha, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brands, K.M. Mashiur Rahman Alomgir, AVP and Head of Sales, Retail CHO Team and other senior officials of the two organizations were present on the occasion.



