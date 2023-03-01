Travel and Tourism Fair opens in city on Thursday

The 11th Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) will start on Thursday and continue up to Saturday at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city's Agargaon area.



Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) and US Bangla Group are jointly organizing the international event as the title sponsor of the fair.



It was divulged in a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Tuesday. TOAB president Shiblul Azam Qureshi, Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abu Taher Muhammad Zaber, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel and Resort Limited, Sakhawat Hossain.



Chief Operating Officer of Fair's Title Sponsor First Trip Hasnain Rafiq, FBCCI president Nasir Majumder, TOAB former President Md. Rafeuzzaman, Trade and Fair Director of TOAB Anwar Hossain and director of public relations Sohanur Rahman Swapan were present in the press conference.



Anwar Hossain said India, Maldives, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan and Turkey will participate in the fair. The fair will have 150 stalls with 16 pavilions in 3 halls.



Shiblul Azam said, "This fair is organized to highlight the country's tourism before the world. Our country is full of tourist places. But there is less publicity to attract tourists' attention. It needs positive campaigns.



In many countries of the world, Bangladesh was known as a land of floods, droughts, famines and militancy but we have left it far behind. He said many countries have given us red alert following the Holy Artisan incident. The misfortune is a matter of past.



In response to a question, Shiblul Azam said, special attraction will be on Sajek, Tangua's Haor and such other stalls. The Kaptai Lake will be on the highlight. Foreign tourists are not coming much because of poor publicity. The fear of pandemic is now over.



In response to another question why tourism in Bangladesh is so expensive, he said since 2007, TOAB has been successful in promoting local tourism. However, the cost is high due to high cost of hotels and transportation.



The fair will remain open for visitors daily from 10 am to 8 pm, he said.



