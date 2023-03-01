

Sonali Bank Ltd now Sonali Bank PLC



Shareholders approved the new name of the bank in its fourth Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was held in the Board Room at Bank Head Office on Tuesday, says a press release.



Chairman of Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Badre Munir Firdaus, joint Secretary of Financial Institution Division of the Finance ministry on behalf of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Bank's shareholders and Directors, CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim, Compay Secretary Tauhidul Islam were present on the EGM.



