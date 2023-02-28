Video
Student Torture At IU

BCL leader, four activists expelled from dormitory

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

KUSHTIA, Feb 27: A leader and four activists of Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student organisation of ruling Awami League, have been expelled from Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on Monday as the hall authorities found their involvement in the assault on a fresher of the university.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the hall administration with its provost Professor M Shamsul Islam in the chair on Monday.

Those expelled from the hall are: IU BCL unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora of Statistics Department, her cohorts-Tabassum and Maobiya of Finance and Banking Department, Halima Khatun Urmi of Fine Arts Department and Ishrat Jahan Mim of Law Department.

Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall Provost Professor Shamsul Islam told UNB that they expelled Shanjida and four others as the probe body formed by the hall administration found their involvement in torturing Fulpari Khatun, a student of Finance and Banking Department of the university.

Fulpori, a first year student of Finance and Banking department,was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on February 12.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day. The BCL leader also threatened that she would release the video on social media if the student disclosed the matter to anyone, according to the complainant.

The student lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on February 14. Two probe bodies were formed by the Islamic University authorities and the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall administration after the victim's complaints to them.

The probe bodies submitted their probe reports to the university administration on Sunday. A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, with the High Court.    UNB



