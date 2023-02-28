Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair today

The month-long national book fair, Amar Ekushey Book Fair, will come to an end today.



On the second last day of the fair, the venues were filled with visitors. 158 new titles arrived on this day while the number of new books reached 3,463 so far on Monday.



However, publishers have expressed dismay over the arrangements of the fair as they face a downturn in sales of books.



They said a huge number of pirated books were sold by several publishing houses at the fair throughout the month.



Osman Gani, Publisher of Agamee Prakashani said the sales of books decreased by 25 per cent compared to the last year in his stall.



"Actual publishers face this much loss due to tremendous number of pirated books. The authorities failed to monitor such heinous acts," Gani added.



He further said that the Bangla Academy could control such activities if they wanted it to be done heart and soul.



Mizanur Rahman, Publisher of Shova Prokash, also said that the sales in his stall approximately decreased by 30 per cent this year.



He expressed dissatisfaction over the fair arrangement.



On the contrary, fair Organising Committee Member Secretary KM Mujahidul Islam said he is happy with all the arrangements.



"We have successfully organised the fair. Till now, all are satisfied with the arrangements of the fair," he told this correspondent.



Seeing huge crowds surrounding a stall at Suhrawardy Udyan venue, this correspondent went to the spot and saw that many book lovers were trying to take autographs and selfies with Eminent Actor Abul Hayat.



Talking to the Daily Observer, Abul Hayat said he came to the fair for the first time on Monday this year.



"In the past years I observed that visitors were happy browsing new books. But this year, I see some extra joy added to their happiness," he added.



A new book titled "Ronjito Gudhowly" written by Abul Hayat has been launched this year.



The fair will remain open from 3:00pm to till 9:00pm on Tuesday.



